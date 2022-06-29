Families of McGurk's Bar bombing deserve truth and justice – Ní Chuilín

Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín said the families of the victims of the McGurk's Bar bombing deserve truth and justice.

The north Belfast MLA was speaking after a High Court judge ruled today that the Historical Enquiries Team (HET) report into the bombing is to be quashed in its entirety stating that findings of no bias in the original RUC investigation were irrational.

Carál Ní Chuilín said:

“The families have long called for the scrapping of the HET report into the massacre, so today’s verdict is a step forward in their campaign for truth and justice.

“There are still too many unanswered questions about the involvement of various state agencies in the attack both before and after the massacre of 15 people on 4 December 1971.

"It is time the families of the bereaved were given the truth after over 50 years of lies and cover-up.

“Sinn Féin will continue to support the families in their campaign.”