John Brady TD lauds heroic actions of young lifeguards at Bray Seafront danger spot

Wicklow Sinn Féin TD John Brady has spoken of his admiration of three brave young lifeguards in Bray who carried out six lifesaving rescues in challenging conditions yesterday.

The Wicklow TD also expressed his concern at the number of swimmers getting into difficulty at the North End of Bray Seafront and appealed to swimmers to heed the warnings not to swim at the dangerous location.

John Brady said:

"I want to firstly pay tribute to the incredible courage and bravery of the three young people who courageously carried out a series of rescues at the North End of Bray Seafront.

"Eyewitness accounts paint a picture of something out of a Hollywood movie, where a young lifeguard rescued a swimmer, pulled them to shore and is administering aid, when they are forced to immediately go back into the water to go to the assistance of another swimmer who had got into difficulty.

"All of the incidents occurred at the North End of Bray Seafront, in an area where a stone breakwater was put in place a number of years ago, which has contributed to the creation of a dangerous rip current.

"The Council have erected signage in the area, warning people not to swim, but these warnings are not being adhered to. Action needs to be taken to enforce the no swim rule along that area of Bray Seafront before there is a fatality. I appeal to people to heed the warnings and not to swim in the area. Not only are they putting their own safety at risk, but they are also putting the safety of others at risk.

"The fact that six rescues had to be carried out yesterday by lifeguards speaks volumes of the dangers involved. In the last month alone, that stretch of Bray Seafront has witnessed more rescues by lifeguards than the whole season last year on all Wicklow’s beaches.

"I want to pay tribute to the courage and commitment of the three lifeguards on duty yesterday, who carried out the six rescues, Shanley Clancy Molloy, Fionn Clancy Molloy and Lucy Greene. They showed incredible courage and bravery in carrying out their duties.

"Yesterday’s incidents follow on from another serious incident which occurred on Monday at the same location where an individual on an inflatable device was washed out one kilometre offshore before being rescued.

"We need the message to get out regarding the dangers of swimming at this location, but we also need to acknowledge the bravery and dedication of the three young people, who have certainly earned the gratitude of the people of Wicklow."