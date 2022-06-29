Hargey calls on PSNI to take action on flags

Sinn Féin MLA Deirdre Hargey has called on the PSNI to act over the erecting of flags on the Ormeau Road and Sunnyside Street in South Belfast.

The South Belfast MLA said:

“Flags erected by loyalists on the Ormeau Road and Sunnyside Street are a clear attempt to raise community tensions.

“This is a community with huge diversity and it’s a shared space, flags should never be used to mark out territory and intimidate people.

“Sinn Féin has met with the PSNI recently over the raising of tensions as we approach the summer, and they have a responsibility to act when these incidents occur.

“The local community, representatives and the Police should be working together to reduce tensions. These flags should be removed immediately.”