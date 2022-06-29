Kelly condemns sectarian attack on couple in East Belfast

Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly has condemned a sectarian attack on a catholic couple in East Belfast and has also criticised the police response to the incident.

The party's Policing & Justice spokesperson said:

"This incident which has left a young couple homeless could have resulted in very serious injury or even death.

"It is unacceptable that after being subjected to a sectarian hate crime that this distressed couple were left to wait for almost an hour for the police to arrive.

"Given the seriousness of the incident, the police should have attended the scene immediately.

"I have been in touch with PSNI to register my concern with their response and I intend to raise the matter at the Policing Board.

“There is no place in society for this type of activity and anyone with information on this attack should immediately report it to the PSNI.”