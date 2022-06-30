Cancer patients cannot wait any longer for functioning Executive – Gildernew

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has said cancer patients should not have to wait a day longer for the restoration of an Executive.

And he said that patients suffering from life-changing illnesses can’t wait while the DUP cosy up with factions of the British Tory party in their negotiation with the EU.

The party's health spokesperson said:

"Cancer patients are being left behind because of one party's refusal to work with others to make politics work.

"Reports this morning of a woman receiving a delayed cancer diagnosis are deeply concerning and doctors on the coal face of the battle against cancer are calling for political leadership and the restoration of an Executive to provide funding for cancer services and the cancer strategy.

“Our healthcare system is in crisis, waiting lists continue to grow and cancer diagnosis targets are not being met. Patients are bearing the brunt of the DUPs boycott of the Executive.

"We need an Executive up and running today to start investing an extra £1 billion in our health service to tackle waiting lists, recruit more doctors and nurses, fund mental health and cancer services and transform our health service.

“I urge the DUP to end its boycott of the Assembly, the Executive and North South bodies and form an Executive to work with the other parties so work can begin urgently to fix the health service.”