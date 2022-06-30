Louise O'Reilly TD criticises shocking treatment of journalists at the Times Ireland and Sunday Times

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Workers’ Rights, Louise O’Reilly TD, has criticised the treatment of journalists at the Times Ireland and Sunday Times where workers are being laid off and told to reapply for their jobs. The Fingal TD and former Trade Union official said it is a shocking way to treat any worker.

Teachta O’Reilly said:

“Employers laying off workers and telling them to reapply for their jobs is one of the oldest tricks in the book.

“This practice of fire and rehire is generally used as a mechanism to erode terms and conditions, and drive down wages.

“Furthermore, it creates an atmosphere of instability within a workplace as workers are forced to re-interview for a reduced number of jobs.

“It is always preferable to have consultation with workers and their Trade Union, and for workers, their representatives, and management to agree a structured way forward.

“The practice of firing and rehiring undermines workers and bypasses normal industrial relations procedures.

“I offer my support and solidarity to those workers who will be facing layoffs and pay cuts in the coming weeks, and I would urge management to engage directly with the workers and their representatives in order to agree a sustainable pathway forward which will save jobs and put the publication onto a more sustainable footing.”