‘Flawed legacy legislation should be scrapped’ - Dillon

Sinn Féin MLA Linda Dillon has said the British government’s flawed legacy legislation should be scrapped.

The Mid Ulster MLA said:

“Two fresh rulings in the courts over recent days on the McGurk’s Bar Massacre and the British army killing of Derry mother Kathleen Thompson exposes why the British government are hellbent on securing an amnesty for its state forces who killed Irish citizens during the conflict here.

“Brandon Lewis and the Tories are pushing this legislation through against the wishes of victims, families, political parties and the Human Rights Commission.

“They are disregarding the Stormont House Agreement that they themselves negotiated with the Irish government and parties in 2014, and was widely consulted on with victims and survivors, which provided mechanisms to deliver truth and justice in a human rights compliant matter.

“But this is yet another example of the British government making an agreement and breaking it - much like their recent chaos as they legislate to over-ride the Protocol and an international agreement with the EU.

“The British government should end the cover ups and listen to the voices of victims and families and bin this flawed legislation now. It’s time for truth and justice.”