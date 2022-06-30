Public deserve accessible, timely and high standard of general surgery Gildernew

Sinn Féin spokesperson for health Colm Gildernew MLA has said accessible, timely and high standard of general surgery services are what the public need and deserve.

And he said that the DUP should end its boycott of the democratic political institutions and put the interests of patients, languishing in pain on waiting lists, first.

Speaking after the publication of the Review of General Surgery today Colm Gildernew said:

"Addressing challenges with the delivery of general surgery services must be a priority.

“There is a need to urgently tackle the backlog of procedures as patients continue to suffer sometimes for years on waiting lists.

"Action is required to address the staff shortages by recruiting and retaining more doctors and nurses.

“This will require additional funding for the health service.

“That requires a fully functioning executive which can make decisions and agree a three-year budget.

“Sinn Féin is committed to getting that Executive up and running immediately and investing an additional £1 billion in our health service over the next three years.

“We urge the DUP to end its boycott of the democratic political institutions and put the interests of patients, languishing in pain on waiting lists, first.”