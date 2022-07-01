Government refusal to introduce emergency budget as inflation hits nearly 10 percent a total dereliction of duty - Pearse Doherty TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Finance Pearse Doherty TD has criticised the government for refusing to introduce an emergency budget with measures to support workers and families in the grip of a cost of living crisis.

This follows news from Eurostat today that prices rose by 9.6 percent in the past year.

Speaking today, the Donegal TD said:

“Workers and families are under huge financial pressure as inflation continues to soar.

“News today from Eurostat that inflation here has reached nearly 10 percent points to the crisis that is facing many households in making ends meet.

“Faced with spiralling energy bills, rising food prices and transport costs, families must now contend with back to school costs – with so many wondering how the money in the bank can get them over the line.

“Ordinary workers and families are facing difficult choices, and they need support.

“On Wednesday, the government voted against Sinn Féin’s motion to bring forward an emergency budget to provide support to households in the here and now.

“The government voted against this motion and is refusing to act.

“Their message to workers and families is clear – ‘buckle up, because you’re on your own’.

“That is totally unacceptable.

“Governments have a duty to support households and protect the vulnerable during times such as this.

“The government is failing to live up to that duty – and workers and families are paying the price.”