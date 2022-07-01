O’Neill attends Somme wreath-laying at City Hall

First Minister Designate Michelle O’Neill joined Mayor Tina Black to lay a wreath at Belfast City Hall to remember those who lost their lives at the Somme.

Michelle O’Neill said:

“Today, I joined Mayor of Belfast Tina Black to pay respects to all those, Irish and British, from our island who were killed at the Battle of the Somme 106 years ago.

“I believe it’s important that as First Minister Designate, that I demonstrate my commitment to work for everyone and work to strengthen cooperation and friendship between those of us in political and public life and the people we represent, from all traditions.

“If we are to heal all the wounds of the past and build a better future, we must acknowledge the loss of those killed in war and conflict as experienced, honoured and commemorated by those they left behind.

“We must also seek to identify with the grief, the hurt and the suffering as something we all share; an approach based on common humanity. This is part of our shared history.

“I believe however that all political leaders must stretch themselves to seek common ground and that’s what I am committed to doing every single day.”