Haughey condemns Clady arson attack

Sinn Féin councillor Bróna Haughey has condemned an arson attack in Clady, Co Armagh last night.

Cllr Haughey said:

“Arson is a terrifying experience for the victims and others who are impacted.

“Last night’s arson attack saw three cars burnt out and another one damaged. There is also significant damage to three houses and property including smashed windows and smoke damage.

“Eight children who live between the three houses were left traumatised at 2am this morning.“The community are in shock as this is a quiet rural area.

“A police investigation is ongoing and I am appealing to anyone with information that could assist the inquiry to contact the PSNI.”