Kelly condemns racist graffiti on Graymount parade property

Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly has condemned those responsible for painting racist graffiti on a property in Graymount parade.

The party's Policing and Justice spokesperson said:

"Those behind racist graffiti on a property in Graymount Parade are to be condemned.

"Anyone with information on this latest incident should bring it forward to the PSNI.

"Incidents like this are a clear indication that laws to tackle hate crimes and sectarianism must be strengthened so those responsible can be properly held to account under the law.”