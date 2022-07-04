MacManus Commends Work of Westside Resource Centre

MacManus Commends Work of Westside Resource Centre



Sinn Féin MEP Chris MacManus has commended the team at Westside Resource Centre for their work in supporting the local community. The Midlands North West representative was speaking after a recent visit to the Centre with his Sinn Féin colleague Mairéad Farrell TD.



MEP MacManus said:



“I was delighted to visit the Westside Resource Centre recently with Mairéad Farrell . We had a very positive engagement with the staff there and I want to commend them for their fantastic work in supporting the local community.”

“There a wide variety of groups based there, all from the community and voluntary sector, and these provide a range of supports and services to people in the local community. The Centre also supports community work in the local area and are very much involved in community initiatives such as the Westside Arts Festival.”



“This work is vital for addressing social exclusion, poverty, assisting marginalised groups and providing equal opportunities to all in the local area.”

“It underlines the need for Westside Resource Centre to be protected and adequately resourced so that they can continue to provide these invaluable services. In particular there must be changes made to the Community Support Programme, which has not seen an increase in contributions towards staff wages in decades. Sinn Féin will continue to highlight the need to support resource centres in Galway and across the State.” ENDS

Pictured at Westside Resource Centre are (L-R) James Coyne (CEO), Mairéad Farrell TD, Chris MacManus MEP

