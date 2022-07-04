British government demonstrating ‘no regard’ for victims with legacy bill – Kelly

Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly has said the British government has demonstrated no regard for victims and survivors by rushing the flawed Legacy Bill through Westminster.

Speaking after the legislation reached its third stage, the North Belfast MLA said:

“The views of victims and survivors, political parties and the Human Rights Commission are all stacked against this flawed legislation, but the Tories are ignoring those views and pushing it through anyway.

“They are demonstrating total disregard for victims and their families, many of whom have spent five decades searching for truth and justice.

“People have seen this plan as more cover-up by a British government that wants to let its own state forces off the hook for killing Irish citizens during the conflict and shut down a route to justice.

“If Boris Johnson is serious about truth and justice, his government would implement the 2014 Stormont House Agreement, a deal they negotiated with the Irish government and the political parties, which provides mechanisms to give victims and families truth and justice in a human rights compliant manner.

“The British government should listen to the voices of victims and families and bin this flawed legislation now.”