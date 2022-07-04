Efforts to undermine Protocol must be unambiguously opposed – Kearney

Sinn Féin National Chairperson Declan Kearney MLA has said the Protocol is the north's best protection against the damage of Brexit and that attempts to undermine it must be unambiguously opposed.

Responding to remarks made by Labour leader Keir Starmer today, Sinn Féin’s Brexit spokesperson said that constitutional change was the route back to the EU and he called on the Irish government to establish a citizens’ assembly on Irish unity.

Declan Kearney said:

“The Protocol is working, and it is helping our businesses to create jobs and attract investment through unique access to both the EU and British markets – opportunities which are the envy of countries across these islands.

“In fact, the economy in the north of Ireland is now outperforming Britain. That is because of the benefits afforded by the Protocol.

“Attempts by Boris Johnson and the DUP to undermine the Protocol, and the opportunities it affords, must be unambiguously opposed by Keir Starmer and the Labour party.

“Brexit is bad for our economy and it’s bad for Ireland. It did not enjoy the consent of the majority of people or MLAs in the Assembly who rejected it on multiple occasions. There is absolutely no democratic mandate for Brexit in the north of Ireland.

“But there is a route back into the EU for the people of the north through constitutional change and a referendum on Irish unity where the people can have their say.

“Brexit has changed everything. So it is time for the Irish government to pro actively plan and prepare for Irish unity by immediately establishing a citizens’ assembly to discuss the future, and ensure our people have their say ahead of a unity referendum and avoid the mistakes made through Brexit.”