Summer Economic Statement provides no certainty to households facing cost of living crisis today - Pearse Doherty TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Finance Pearse Doherty TD has said that today’s Summer Economic Statement did nothing to provide certainty to households struggling with the cost of living crisis in the here and now, with serious questions surrounding the credibility of the figures published.

Teachta Doherty said:

“Today’s Summer Economic Statement will not help one household with the soaring cost of living this summer.

“As workers and families face soaring energy bills, rising food prices and a drop in living standards, what was needed was an immediate emergency budget before government ministers pack their bags for the summer recess.

“The government has refused to take that action.

“The Summer Economic Statement will offer no immediate relief.

“Households do not know how they will be supported as prices soar this year.

“This uncertainty will only add to the stress and anxiety of workers and families who are struggling with rising prices and poor public services in the here and now.

“There are also serious questions surrounding the Summer Economic Statement that was published today.

“The government has provided no allocation for increases in public sector pay.

“Furthermore, the allocation to fund the existing level of services remains unchanged from last year.

“This is despite the Budget Watchdog warning as recently as May that these costs will increase as a result of inflation.

“As a result, we do not know what funding is available for new measures to improve public services, deliver additional affordable housing and increase social welfare rates in response to inflation.

“Workers and families needed certainty that the government would act now to support them in the face of a cost of living crisis this summer – they didn’t get that certainty today.

“Workers and families needed certainty that Budget 2023 will deliver in core areas of housing, health, childcare and education – they didn’t get that certainty today either.

“Sinn Féin will continue to call on this government to introduce an emergency budget before the Dáil rises for the summer.”