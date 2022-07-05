“EU Unanimity on Tax must be Defended” - MacManus

“EU Unanimity on Tax must be Defended” - MacManus

Speaking ahead of a crucial vote in the EU Parliament in Brussels, Sinn Féin MEP Chris MacManus has defended the principle of unanimity in tax matters at EU level. On Wednesday, the Parliament will vote on a resolution calling for an end to unanimity on tax matters in the EU Council.

MacManus said:

“I defend totally the maintaining of unanimity at EU level on matters relating to tax.”

“I also want to state my support for the OECD deal and the EU Directive implementing it.”

“There is no doubt that Hungary is bring cynical in opposing the deal. It is reneging on its word. All those that signed up to the OECD deal in the EU and across the world, including the United States should implement this deal as soon as possible.”

“However, the Hungarian government are not the only one being cynical. Those who seek to end tax sovereignty are using one Member State’s cynicism to cynically advance their own agenda.

“We should not throw way the rulebook, just because there is a temporary political problem There is no need to take out a sledgehammer when faced with a nut.”

“Unanimity is not a block to progress. It is a safeguard of democratic decision-making. Sinn Féin rejects centralisation of tax powers and defends unanimity on such crucial matters.

“I call upon MEPs especially my Irish colleagues to reject this attempt to diminish the power of smaller countries sin the EU.” ENDS