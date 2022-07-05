Archibald - Welcomes engineering bursary for women and girls

The East Derry MLA:

" I welcome the introduction of these bursaries which offer women and girls £15,000 to study engineering.

"Women and girls are underrepresented in engineering and initiatives like this can help break down the barriers women face in enrolling in courses and attaining qualifications.

"I would encourage women and girls to apply for these bursaries and to pursue a career in engineering particularly as many local employers are offering secure and well paid jobs in this area."