Archibald - Welcomes engineering bursary for women and girls
Sinn Féin Economy spokesperson Caoimhe Archibald has welcomed the Department for Economy's announcement that it will offer eight bursaries worth £15,000 for eligible women and girls to study engineering or related subjects at higher education institutions in Britain and Ireland, with applications open now.
The East Derry MLA:
" I welcome the introduction of these bursaries which offer women and girls £15,000 to study engineering.
"Women and girls are underrepresented in engineering and initiatives like this can help break down the barriers women face in enrolling in courses and attaining qualifications.
"I would encourage women and girls to apply for these bursaries and to pursue a career in engineering particularly as many local employers are offering secure and well paid jobs in this area."