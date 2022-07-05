Minister for Transport must explain the quadrupling of MetroLink cost - Darren O'Rourke TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Transport, Darren O’Rourke TD, has welcomed the re-announcement of the long promised MetroLink, but has called on Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan to explain the ballooning cost.

A top end estimated cost of €12.25 billionis now being cited, which is over quadruple the price contained in the original National Development Plan 2018-2027.

The Meath East TD said;

“I welcome today’s re-announcement of the MetroLink project, but we have been here before, repeatedly.

“This project has been on the cards for twenty years at this stage. Communities and commuters have waited far too long for this important rail link into the city.

“We need assurances that this project will now be finally delivered on budget and on time, and ahead of schedule if possible.

“I am concerned about the massive cost escalation for this project already.

“The original National Development Plan 2018-2027 estimated this would cost €3 billion.

“Today the government are saying it could cost up to €12.25 billion; over quadruple that previous estimate.

“Construction inflation is pushing up the cost of projects across the board, but not at a rate of over 300%.

“The National Children’s Hospital is a prime example of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil’s inability to deliver a critical project on time and on budget.

“It is essential that the same mistakes are not repeated on this major infrastructure project.

“Quality public transport links, like the MetroLink, are essential if we are to reduce transport emissions and meet our climate targets.

“It’s important that we get it right and taxpayer’s get value for money.”