MacManus Commends Portumna Workhouse Centre

Sinn Féin MEP Chris MacManus has praised the Irish Workhouse Centre in Portumna and the key role that it has played in economic development and attracting tourism in the local area. The Midlands Northwest MEP was speaking after meeting the Centre’s manager Donal Burke alongside his Galway East Sinn Féin colleague Louis O’Hara, on a recent visit to Portumna.



MEP MacManus said:

“I was delighted to visit Donal recently at the Irish Workhouse Centre in Portumna alongside my colleague Louis O'Hara. It is a unique attraction, bringing to life the history of the Workhouse, and it is easy to see why it has become such a popular destination for tourists and locals alike.”



“The Workhouse opened to visitors in 2011 following a community inspired initiative led by not-for-profit local development company, South East Galway Integrated Rural Development. I want to commend all involved for showing wonderful initiative to develop the workhouse and ensuring that an important part of our history is not forgotten.”



“The Workhouse has brought enormous benefits to the local area in terms of tourism and economic development. It has provided a boost to employment in Portumna with the employment of guides and other staff at the workhouse itself and also through spin-off benefits for local businesses, particularly in the hospitality sector.”



“It highlights the need, especially post-pandemic, of promoting and developing the Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands initiative in order to encourage even more tourists into the local area. Attractions like this prove that there is more to Ireland than just our cities and the Wild Atlantic Way. Portumna and the wider region has a lot to offer and deserves greater recognition from our national tourism bodies.”



“I want to thank Donal and his team for having me in Portumna and I wish them continued success.” ENDS



Pictured at the Irish Workhouse Centre in Portumna are (L-R): Chris MacManus MEP, Donal Burke (Manager), Louis O’Hara, Roisin (Guide)

