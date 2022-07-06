Executive needed now to start fixing health service- Gildernew

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has said an Executive must be formed now to invest the extra £1 billion needed to start fixing the health service and deliver a three year budget.

The party’s health spokesperson was responding to a stark warning by the health minister on the damage that the uncertainty from one party’s boycott of the Executive will do to efforts to rebuild the health service.

Colm Gildernew said:

“The stark warning from the health minister is another clear indication that work to invest in our health service and deliver a three year budget must start now.

“We are ready to form an Executive today to invest the extra £1 billion to help fix the health service, to tackle waiting lists, hire more doctors and nurses and support cancer and mental health services.

“People waiting on life-changing treatments and people stuck on hospital waiting lists cannot be left behind because of one party’s refusal to make politics work.

“Our health workers are working under huge pressure due to staff shortages and waiting lists that are getting longer. They need support now and shouldn’t be held to ransom while the DUP plays a game of footsie with a Tory party marred with chaos.

“All parties agreed to make health a priority in the Executive. It’s time to make that happen. Let’s get around the table and give the health service the investment it needs as quickly as possible. That must be the immediate priority.”