Delargy welcomes special transport services for Derry GAA fans

Sinn Féin MLA Pádraig Delargy has welcomed confirmation that Translink are now running special train for Derry GAA fans travelling to the All-Ireland semi-final in Croke Park.

The Foyle MLA said:

“There is a huge buzz in the city and across the county at the achievements of our GAA team following the Ulster Final and now reaching the All-Ireland semi-final at Croke Park.

“I am pleased that after contacting Translink requesting special rail and bus services, they agreed to run two special coaches to the capital for the match.

“They have now confirmed that rail services will be running, to and from Derry, including a special train connection back to the city on Saturday night.

“Given the thousands of people that will be travelling to Dublin from the city and county, this makes sense.

“I want to wish the Derry GAA team all the best on Saturday, and I look forward to joining the celebrations with you in Croke Park.”