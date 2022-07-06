The British government's reckless actions will hurt the North – Kearney

Sinn Féin National Chairperson Declan Kearney MLA has said the British Government's legislation on the Protocol stands condemned before the international community.

The South Antrim MLA said:

"Today's debate in the European Parliament on the Irish Protocol highlights the recklessness of the British government's actions and their disregard for international law.

"The British government's legislation to unilaterally override parts of the Irish Protocol is reckless in its contravention of international law.

"The British government has acted with belligerence, jeopardising the protections that the protocol provides to the economy here in the north.

"Despite the false narrative and fake news being disseminated by the DUP and the British Government, the north's economy continues to outperform other regions, with businesses growing and creating much-needed jobs. At a time of a historical cost of living crisis, our businesses, farmers and families can ill-afford to lose access to both the British market and the European single market with more than 500 million people.

"The proposed Dual Regulatory mechanisms of the Protocol Bill will not address the outstanding issues that need to be dealt with; rather they will create unnecessary and burdensome bureaucracy. The protocol must stay intact and as agreed, if the north is to be saved from the worst effects of Brexit.

"The British government's move, breaching international standards and norms, stands condemned by Europe, the United States and across the world.

"Its move to dismantle the Protocol is a breach of the very Brexit agreement which the British government themselves negotiated.

"Today's calls in the European Parliament are clear; the British government must honour and adhere to the agreements and treaties it has made with Europe and the international community.

"At the same time the DUP should now reflect on whether its loyalties lie with a farcical and untrustworthy Johnson administration embroiled in serial scandals, or with wider society here in the north which urgently needs an executive in the assembly to address the burgeoning cost of living crisis that is causing so much suffering. There is only one right answer: the DUP should lift its veto and immediately help reform the power sharing Executive.”