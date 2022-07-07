Complete lack of urgency in opening eating disorder service in Mount Carmel - Mark Ward TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Mental Health Mark Ward TD has said the delays in the long-awaited eating disorder service in Mount Carmel Hospital are unacceptable.

The facility was due to open in late 2021 before being initially delayed until June 2022.

Teachta Ward has received a response from the HSE this week to say the facility will now not be open until Quarter 2 in 2023.

Teachta Ward said:

“There is a lack of urgency by this government to address the lack of service faced by people suffering from eating disorders.

“In October 2021, it was announced that a new eating disorder unit at Mount Carmel Hospital was due to open by late 2021 before the HSE confirmed in December that it would not open until June 2022 at the earliest.

“Fast forward to March when I received confirmation that construction of this much-needed facility would not be finished until late 2022 at the earliest.

“This week I received confirmation that the facility will now not open until Quarter 2 in 2023.

“This is a year and half after the date that the Minister first promised that it would open.

“There is a complete lack of urgency to tackle eating disorders. The amount of people presenting for treatment with eating disorders has increased over the last few years.

“I asked the HSE to provide me with the additional costs of delay in the construction of the Mount Carmel eating disorder service.

“The HSE provided me with the overall cost of €2.8 million but not what was originally budgeted for. I have submitted further questions to the Minister asking for this information.

“We have already seen huge cost overruns in the National Children’s Hospital - the Minister also needs to give answers if there were cost overruns in Mount Carmel and give assurances that the facility will open to patients this year.”