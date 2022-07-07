Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD responds to the resignation of British Prime Minster Boris Johnson

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD, in response to the resignation of the British Prime Minster Boris Johnson tonight, has said:

"Boris Johnson's interaction with Ireland has been wholly negative.

"Under his leadership, the British government has consistently undermined the Good Friday Agreement and have threatened to breach international law on multiple occasions.

"They have foisted austerity on people. They brought us the disaster that is Brexit.

"And Boris Johnson's priority when it comes to the north has been to placate the DUP.

"We are now over two months on from the Assembly elections. Michelle O’Neill is the First Minister in waiting. The Executive and the Assembly need to be re-established.

"Whoever now assumes the position of British Prime Minister needs to change tack, work to restore the north's political institutions, and they need acknowledge the primacy of international agreements and international law."