Sinn Féin to table no-confidence motion in the government - Mary Lou McDonald TD

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD has this morning announced that Sinn Féin has tabled a Dáil motion of no-confidence in the government.

She said: ‘This is a government that has now lost its parliamentary majority, and is failing to tackle the cost of living and housing crises. It is time to make way for a government that will put workers and families first.’

Teachta McDonald said:

“Sinn Féin is tabling a motion of no-confidence in the government, which will be debated during our private members' time in the Dáil next Tuesday.

“We have a government that has failed to deliver on housing and health.

“They have refused to bring forward an emergency budget to tackle the rising cost of living and will not cut the cost of energy utilities, rents or childcare at a time of financial crisis for workers and families.

“This is a government that is out of ideas, out of touch and out of time.

“They have lost their Dáil majority and it is time to make way for a government that will put workers and families first.

“That is the proposition we will be putting to the Dáil next week. This will now be over to TDs to decide. They can vote for more of the same, or they can join with us and vote for change.

“This is the time to take sides - you can stand with workers and families, or stand with the chaos and dysfunction of the current government.”