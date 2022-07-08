New British government must prioritise restoration of Assembly and Executive – Murphy

Sinn Féin MLA Conor Murphy has said the incoming British government must make the restoration of the Assembly and Executive a priority and called on the DUP to ‘end its boycott’ of democratic institutions and get back to work.

The finance minister and infrastructure minister John O’Dowd are attending a meeting of the British-Irish Council in Guernsey.

Conor Murphy said:

“The big challenge for the incoming British Prime Minister and government must be on getting the Assembly, Executive and North South bodies back up and running.

“Boris Johnson’s legacy is one of broken promises, giving cover to the DUP at every turn to block progress, undermining political stability and attacking the Good Friday Agreement.

“It’s time for a new approach – one that honours agreements and commitments made and ends threats to break International Law.

“Over two months after the people spoke in an Assembly election it is a disgrace that one party, backed up by the British government, is still blocking a government being formed.

“We are ready to form an Executive today to tackle the rising cost of living, put money in people’s pockets and invest an extra £1 billion to start fixing the health service.

“That’s why we are here today at the British-Irish Council, to work with others and get on with delivering for the people. The DUP needs to end its boycott of democratic institutions and meetings like this one and do the job they were elected to do.”