Problems at An Bord Pleanála "deeper than one individual" - Eoin Ó Broin TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Housing Eoin Ó Broin TD has said the problems at An Bord Pleanála are "deeper than one individual".



His comments come following the resignation of Bord member Paul Hyde.



Teachta Ó Broin said:



"Paul Hyde’s resignation is not surprising, but stands in sharp contrast to his earlier claim of having done nothing wrong.



"However, it is now clear that the problems at An Bord Pleanála are much deeper than one individual. A large volume of information has entered the public domain since the Hyde controversy broke.



"There are implications for the entire Strategic Housing Development sub panel of the Bord, the Bord chair David Walsh, and the organisations executive.



"There are both cultural and governance issues which must be addressed if public confidence is to be restored in this important public body.



"Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien will receive the independent Senior Council report in to the matter later this month.



"The Minister must publish the report immediately and set out what actions he intends to take to address the systemic problems at An Board Pleanála.



"I will be writing to the Minister this week seeking assurances that he will share the report with Oireachtas Housing Committee members as soon as he receives it, to allow the Committee to consider the matter over the Summer."