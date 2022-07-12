TDs must back motion to tackle the housing crisis – Eoin Ó Broin TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Housing, Eoin Ó Broin TD, has urged the government to back Raise The Roof’s motion to tackle the housing crisis when it is voted on in the Dáil tomorrow.

The motion, tabled during Sinn Féin private members' time, was co-signed by the Social Democrats, People Before Profit, Labour and Independents. It was also endorsed by a wide variety of trade unions, housing and homeless organisations and grass roots housing campaigns and groups.

Speaking this evening, Teachta Ó Broin said:

“The Dáil debated Raise The Roof’s motion this evening, which sets out some of the crucial measures needed to tackle the housing crisis.

“The housing crisis is devastating the lives of people across the state. From people paying sky high rents they can’t afford, to others living at home with families in over-crowded homes for decades, to generations locked out of home ownership; the crisis and its impact have been clear to see for many years now.

“Despite this clear and growing crisis, the government has not only failed to act but in many cases only made the crisis even worse. Meanwhile, people are forced to live with the consequences of this government’s failings.

“As I told the Dáil this evening, the solutions are there if the government is willing to act. The government must back Raise the Roof’s motion when it comes before the Dáil again tomorrow.

“I am urging all TDs to back this motion and ensure these much-needed measures can be introduced urgently.

“Sinn Féin in government would stand up for workers and families, to ensure that the housing crisis finally ends.”