Taoiseach must deliver on his commitments to families affected by organ incineration scandal - Mary Lou McDonald TD

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD has called for the swift delivery of the three commitments made by the Taoiseach today regarding the heart-breaking scandal of the incineration and retention of children’s organs by public hospitals.

Ms McDonald raised the matter with Micheál Martin at Leaders’ Questions today.

Teachta McDonald said:

“The Taoiseach has stated that the bereaved families affected by the scandal at Cork University Maternity Hospital must be given access to the review report without further delay.

“He called for the publication of the HSE audit into the organ disposal and practices of public hospitals, and importantly, he stated that the government will publish the Human Tissue Bill in the autumn.

“Commitments are one thing, but the families affected must now see the swift delivery of these commitments.

“We can only ever imagine the heartache, the pain and indeed the anger of the families affected. The state has failed them in a most profound way.

“The government must establish, without a shadow of a doubt, that this is no longer happening in any hospital.

“Delivery of the commitments secured from the Taoiseach today is crucial to ensure that no other family has to go through this trauma in the future.”