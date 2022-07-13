Government must back Sinn Féin proposals to improve the night-time economy – Senator Fintan Warfield

Sinn Féin Senator Fintan Warfield has urged all Senators to back the party’s motion to improve the night-time economy when it comes before the Seanad this evening.

The motion will be debated tonight at 7.30pm and calls on the government to urgently introduce a package of measures to save and improve nightlife which is under immense pressure across the state.

Speaking today ahead of the debate, Senator Warfield said:

"I am urging the government to back Sinn Féin’s motion this evening and stand up for the night-time economy. Night-life and night-time entertainment are core to many local economies and communities. This culture is under severe threat and urgent action is needed to stand up for communities to ensure that this culture is protected and supported.

“Sinn Féin’s motion this evening is an important opportunity for Senators to take action on this crucial issue by supporting these much-needed changes.

“Sinn Féin’s motion sets out clearly what needs to happen now. This includes reforming licensing laws, trading hours and an end to early closing on Sundays. It also calls for increased roll out of 24 hour bus routes, fairer regulations for taxis and harm reduction campaigns to ensure communities remain safe.

“The government cannot continue to kick the can down the road and abandon the night-time economy. It is time to act now.

“Sinn Féin in government would stand up for communities to ensure that the night-time economy is protected and enabled to thrive.”