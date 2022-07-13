Referendum to replace insulting ‘woman’s place in the home’ reference in constitution needed in 2023 - Sorca Clarke TD, Réada Cronin TD, Senator Fintan Warfield

Sinn Féin members of the Oireachtas Committee on Gender Equality, Sorca Clarke TD, Réada Cronin TD and Senator Fintan Warfield, have urged the government to commit to holding a referendum in 2023 to replace the reference to ‘a woman’s place in the home’ in the constitution.

Their call comes following today’s publication of the Committee’s report, which calls for a public vote to delete the controversial phrase and replace it with a gender neutral recognition of the role of carers in society.

Teachta Clarke said:

“The wording in the constitution belongs to a different era, is insulting to women, and should have been changed long before now.

“The Citizens’ Assembly was very clear on its ask, and the Committee is united in its view that a constitutional referendum should be held in 2023.

“The Committee has put forward alternative wording options, and the government should review those options and quickly commit to a date for a referendum on this issue to be held next year.”

Teachta Cronin said:

“The Committee has engaged with stakeholders and it is clear that the ‘a woman’s place in the home’ reference in the constitution has not, for generations, reflected the role of women in Ireland.

“It is demeaning of women, and must be replaced with language that is not gender specific but that also obliges the government to take reasonable measures to support care within the home and wider community.”

Senator Warfield said:

“The constitution’s antiquated idea of what constitutes family life bears no resemblance to the reality of the diverse households we see in Ireland today.

“Its language is unfit for purpose and there needs to be a referendum to reflect how Ireland has changed for the better.”