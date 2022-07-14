Action needed to boost cross-border enrolment in third-level education - Rose Conway-Walsh TD

Speaking at the launch of a report by the Oireachtas Education committee on ‘North South Student Enrolment in Third-level Education’, Sinn Féin spokesperson on Further and Higher Education, Rose Conway-Walsh TD, called on Minister Simon Harris to implement the report's recommendations.

Teachta Conway-Walsh, rapporteur of the Report, said:

“There are very low levels of cross-border enrolment in third level education, and we are only seeing it decline.

“Students from the North make up less than 1 percent of the student body in the south, and the situation is not much better in the other direction.

“This report outlines clear actions that the government can take to increase opportunities for students across the island.

“Going to University in Belfast should be the same as going to College in Cork. Yet, partition continues to determine where students study and ultimately limits educational opportunities across the island.

“This is timely due to the threat that Brexit poses to all sectors of all-Ireland cooperation.

“It is incumbent on all stakeholders to work together to minimise the border’s ability to separate us and limit education options for students.

“I am calling on the Minister to work across the government to deliver on this potential.”

The report can be read here.