Reilly welcomes step forward towards Acht Gaeilge

Sinn Féin MLA Aisling Reilly has welcomed legislation to enshrine the rights of Irish speakers into law taking another step forward yesterday.

Aisling Reilly said:

“The British government agreed in June 2021 to legislate for Acht Gaeilge at Westminster after Unionist parties reneged on their commitment in the New Decade New Approach agreement to deliver rights to Irish speakers.

“Yesterday the legislation cleared another hurdle passing through the British House of Lords.

“The growing and thriving Irish language community has run a vibrant campaign for recognition of basic language rights. Almost 20,000 people were on the streets of Belfast just weeks ago demanding the British government implement its commitments.

“It’s important we see Acht delivered to give official recognition of the Irish language in this state, appoint An Comisinéir Teanga, repeal draconian laws preventing the use of Irish in our courts and ensure that people can access public services through Irish.”