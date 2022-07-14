PSN's shockingI failure to warn murder victim must be fully investigated – Kelly

Sinn Féin Policing spokesperson Gerry Kelly said today there needs to be a full and transparent investigation into the failure of the PSNI to warn murder victim Glenn Quinn that his life was under threat.

And the North Belfast MLA said he will be raising the issue at the Policing Board at the earliest opportunity.

Gerry Kelly said:

“The revelation the PSNI failed to warn Glenn Quinn that his life was under threat, in advance of his subsequent murder by the UDA, is shocking and warrants full and transparent investigation.

“It is also significant, and of further concern, that the PSNI did not recognise this as sufficiently serious to refer to the Police Ombudsman’s office.

“When an individual is not informed of a threat to their life, and is subsequently murdered, it is a matter of urgent public interest that a credible, transparent investigation is conducted to identify potential failings and wrongdoing.

“Failure to do so is simply not good enough.

"This is not the first time in recent years when the failure of the PSNI to pass on information of a threat to an individual has been followed by that individual being murdered.

“The PSNI needs to recognise their primary responsibility to protect life, and I will be raising this at the earliest opportunity at the Policing Board.”