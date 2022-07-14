Peace Plus programme shows EU’s continued commitment to peace and prosperity – Hazzard

Sinn Féin MP Chris Hazzard has welcomed news that the European Commission has adopted the Peace Plus program for 2021-2027.

The £1 billion programme had been threatened by the DUP’s boycott of the North South Ministerial Council.

The South Down MP said:

“This £1 billion pounds investment is a welcome boost for all those projects run under Peace Plus which have supported young people, health initiatives, environmental programmes and job creation.

“The EU Commission programme has run for the last 25 years and has helped to copper fasten the peace process through funding for cross-community and cross-border co-operation.

“I’m hopeful that the British and Irish governments will soon conclude a financing agreement with the European Commission so this money can get out on to the ground as quickly as possible.

“Despite the DUP’s boycott of our democratic institutions and the British government’s ongoing attempts to over ride the Protocol by breaking international law this is further example of the EU’s commitment to peace and prosperity on the island of Ireland.”