Gildernew welcomes US Congress hearing on flawed British amnesty proposals

Sinn Féin MP Michelle Gildernew said today that the US continues to play a vital role in protecting the Good Friday and other agreements.

The US Congress will hear expert evidence today on the British government’s plan to end all judicial investigations into their actions during the conflict and banning victims from accessing the courts.

Speaking during a visit to Irish American organisations in the US Michelle Gildernew said:

“I would like to thank Representative William Keating and the Congressional subcommittee for all their work on this issue.

“The US continues to play a vital role in protecting our agreements.

“This stands in stark contrast to the self-serving and unilateral approach of this British Government which believes it is not bound by its own agreements or international law.

“The British government’s proposals on the past are about pulling down the shutters on their role in the conflict. They effectively give an amnesty to British soldiers and intelligence agencies involved in the murders of Irish citizens.

“These proposals have been rejected by victims’ groups, the Human Rights Commission, all political parties on the island of Ireland, and the Irish Government.

“The unilateral actions of the British government will undermine the human rights commitments of the Good Friday Agreement.

“They also effectively tear up the existing Stormont House Agreement, agreed by the two governments and the political parties, which agreed a number of mechanisms to deal with the past in a human rights compliant manner.

“These proposals, If enacted, will cause further hardship and suffering to the victims of the conflict, deny truth and justice and further undermine the process of reconciliation.”

The proceeding can be watched live at 12.30 pm (EST)/5.30 pm (Irish) here: Public Briefing on Truth and Accountability for Victims of the Troubles in Northern Ireland - Hearings & Briefings - House Foreign Affairs Committee

The Committee will be addressed by witnesses:

Dr. Anna Bryson, Senior Lecturer, School of Law at the George J Mitchell Institute for Global Peace, Security and Justice Queen's University Belfast

Alan McBride, Co-Coordinator, Wave Trauma Centre

Mark Thompson, Founding Member and CEO, Relatives for Justice