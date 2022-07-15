Budget 2023 must include Celtic Tiger era defects Redress Scheme - Eoin Ó Broin TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Housing Eoin Ó Broin TD has said that Budget 2023 must include a redress scheme for Celtic Tiger era building defects.

The Dublin Mid-West TD's comments were made in advance of the expected conclusion of the work by the Working Group on Defective Buildings, set up by Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien.

Teachta Ó Broin said:

"The long delayed work of the Working Group on Defective Buildings is expected to conclude shortly and will forward its report and recommendations to the Minister for Housing.

"It is important that the Minister publishes this report quickly. More importantly the Minister must ensure that there is a redress scheme for properties affected by Celtic Tiger era defects, such as fire safety and water ingress, in Budget 2023.

"Sinn Féin will consider the report when it is published. At this point our preference is for a Housing Agency run scheme similar to that currently running for homes affected by pyrite in Leinster.

"The scheme should be available to private home owners and social housing landlords, particularly in mixed tenure schemes.

"It should also cover apartments, duplexes and houses in affected developments.

"While initial funding for this scheme, like the Defective Block Redress Scheme, will come from the Exchequer, industry must also make a contribution.

"This should include the construction and insurance industries as well as the banks.

"Homeowners living with defective buildings through no fault of their own must not have to pay for their homes a second time.

"Just as those homeowners impacted by pyrite received 100% redress, so too must those impacted by fire safety and other structural defects.

"There must also be a retrospective element to any redress scheme whether in the form of grants or tax relief.

"Budget 2023 is the opportunity for Government to do right by homeowners and social tenants impacted by Celtic Tiger era defects. Government must not miss this opportunity."