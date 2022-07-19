British government must step up cost of living support – Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said the British government needs to step up with more funding to support workers and families through the cost-of-living crisis by increasing budgets for Executive departments.

The East Derry MLA said:

“Workers and families are struggling as inflation has hit a 40-year high and the cost of energy, fuel and food continues to rise. They need support.

"The British government needs to step up and provide more money so that budgets for executive departments here are increased to reflect the spike in living costs and to help give fair pay to workers.

“They should also make sure that shareholders in big corporations are no longer able to continue pocketing huge profits while ordinary workers are struggling to pay their bills.

“This crisis will only get worse as we approach the autumn. We need action now from the British government so that people have the support they need.”