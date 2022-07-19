AIB decision to remove cash services from 70 branches short-sighted - Pearse Doherty TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Finance Pearse Doherty TD has criticised the decision by AIB to remove cash services from 70 branches across the state.

The Donegal TD described the decision as short-sighted, at a time when communities were struggling to navigate a rapidly changing banking sector with reduced access to banking services.

Teachta Doherty said:

“The decision by AIB to remove cash services from 70 branches across the state is a short-sighted one.

“This will effectively remove all access to cash, cheque, foreign exchange and ATM services from the branches in question.

“At a time when communities are already struggling to navigate a rapidly changing banking sector, this is the wrong decision.

“AIB again justifies a decision to reduce banking services on the grounds of reduced use by consumers – again paying little regard to the impact the pandemic had on consumers using face-to-face services.

“The Central Bank has noted the importance that cash continues to play in our economy and for social inclusion.

“Notwithstanding the increased services that will now be available through An Post – which we welcome – this decision is the wrong one, and further erodes public confidence in the banking sector to put the interests of customers first.”