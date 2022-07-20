Parents need Executive formed to help cut school uniform costs – Sheehan

Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan has said parents need an Executive up and running now to deal with the cost of living as they prepare children for a return to school.

The party’s education spokesperson has said an Executive is also needed to progress a plan to cut the costs of school uniforms.

Pat Sheehan said:

“Sinn Féin has plans to cut the costs of school uniforms and PE gear which will take pressure off parents and families.

“Workers and families are already struggling with the rising cost of living; they should not be further burdened by excessive school uniform and PE gear costs.

“We need the Executive up and running now so that we can start to progress this plan.

“We’re now approaching August and parents are starting to prepare children for going back to school, they need parties working together in an Executive now to put money in their pockets to deal with the cost-of-living crisis.”