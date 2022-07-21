Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald visits New South Wales Parliament

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald today visited Sydney for a series of events with the Irish community, trade union leaders and members of the New South Wales Parliament. This evening Ms McDonald will address an event hosted by the Sydney Trinity Alumni association and Irish Australian Chamber of Commerce.

Ms McDonald said: “Today I had the opportunity to meet with a range of groups and individuals in Sydney to talk about change which is happening across Ireland and to listen to their views. We started the day with an event organised by the Irish Consol General with women from across business, the arts and Irish community where we talked about women in leadership, inclusion and equality.

“This was followed by a briefing with the Irish Support Agency which does invaluable work with the Irish-Australian community in New South Wales.

“This afternoon we were hosted at an event in the New South Wales Parliament by Shadow Attorney General Michael Daly MP and Paul Lynch MP. At the event I met with members of Parliament, the Australia Friends of Irish Unity group, trade union leaders and Irish community organisations.

“My message to all is that Ireland has changed and Ireland is changing and this seismic change is happening as we approach the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement. This is a decade of opportunity for our country and we want to see links between Ireland and Australia continue to grow as we move into the end game of partition. We will need the support of the international community as we prepare for organised, democratic and peaceful constitutional change.

“There is huge support for the Good Friday Agreement and the change that is underway, but concern at the reckless actions of Boris Johnson and the Tory party in London who are on a collision course with states across the world as they proceed with their plans to break international law.”