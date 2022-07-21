Finance Minister and AIB chief must appear before Finance Committee - Mairéad Farrell TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Public Expenditure and Reform, Mairéad Farrell TD, has welcomed news that the Oireachtas Finance Committee will hold a meeting to discuss the recent announcement by AIB that many branches will cease in-branch cash services.

Teachta Farrell had written to the Committee this afternoon to request the meeting.

Speaking this evening, Teachta Farrell said:

“I welcome that the Oireachtas Finance Committee has agreed to my request to hold a meeting to discuss the recent announcement by AIB that many branches will cease in-branch cash services.

“It is vital that we hear from the Finance Minister and senior AIB figures at this hearing. The Minister for Finance needs to set out when he learned of this plan by AIB to withdraw vital services from communities.

“Accessing cash is a fundamental service provided by any bank and the loss of these services will impact on customers and businesses, especially vulnerable people and rural communities.

“We need to know why is the government allowing AIB to treat its customers and communities with such disdain? As the majority shareholder in AIB, what communication did the bank have with the Minister in advance of this decision being made? And what communication has the Minister had with the bank since? It is vital that customers get answers to these crucial questions. Sinn Féin are committed to ensuring customers are treated fairly.

“AIB simply cannot be allowed to walk away from our communities when we, the Irish people, bailed this bank out to the tune of €20.7 billion. It is now abandoning the very communities it claims to support. Their actions are totally unacceptable, particularly as the state owns 69% of this bank.”