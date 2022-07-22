AIB u-turn welcome but customers need certainty - Mairéad Farrell TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Public Expenditure and Reform, Mairéad Farrell TD, has welcomed the announcement that AIB will not proceed with their decision to make many branches cashless.

Speaking today, Teachta Farrell said:

“I welcome that AIB have reversed their decision. This is the right thing to do. Their decision to make these branches cashless was short-sighted and poorly thought out. It would have caused major problems for customers in rural areas, including vulnerable people and businesses, by forcing them to travel long distances for basic services.

“It is clear that the Future of Banking in Ireland Review is urgently required and must include close examination of local banking services, and the role of the Credit Union sector, to ensure that customers are not subjected to this unacceptable stress again.

“The Government have evidently been caught on the hop and need to explain why this was the case. Customers need to know exactly how this debacle came about and need reassurance that it will not happen again. This means that the Finance Committee meeting on this matter must still go ahead, so that customers can get these vital answers and assurances from the Finance Minister and senior AIB figures.

“The Government are majority shareholders in AIB and need to assert their role in ensuring banks service communities. Our communities deserve to access services locally and to be treated fairly by these banks.

“I want to commend communities who stood their ground and refused to allow corporate interests to hollow out the services upon which they rely. People power has won out.”