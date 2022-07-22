Community meetings underline need for a refreshed approach to South Antrim rural road safety - Kearney

Sinn Féin’s Declan Kearney has pledged to continue engagement with local communities and the relevant lead agencies on rural road safety across South Antrim following the last in a series of recent public meetings which was held in Toome.

Speaking after the public meeting in Toome House, the South Antrim MLA said:

“I am grateful to PSNI District Commander Gerry McGrath and local NPT Sergeant Paul McCrossan for joining me at this latest community based rural road safety meeting with residents from the Moneynick Road and surrounding estates in Toome village.

“In recent weeks I have convened three public meetings across the constituency, which have covered the Rock Road in Stoneyford/Dundrod; Barnish Road in Randalstown; and Moneynick Road in Toome.

“These meetings have provided an opportunity for local residents, and business representatives, to highlight their safety concerns directly to myself, the PSNI and other agencies.

“Sinn Féin locally has made rural road safety a priority in South Antrim over recent years. Whilst Party colleagues and I have helped secure the implementation of wide-ranging road safety measures, we are concerned that more can, and must be done.

“This series of local community engagements should directly inform what more needs to be done by the appropriate statutory agencies to ensure the safety of rural communities and all rural road users.

“There is now an imperative for a refreshed approach from DfI Traffic Management, working in partnership with myself, residents, and the PSNI to urgently tackle the acute concerns about rural road safety which continue to be raised by the local community in these locations.

“For my part, I will continue to advocate on behalf of all my constituents to ensure that new interventions are taken in the time ahead to improve safety on our roads here in South Antrim.”