Parents need Executive formed to help cut school uniform costs – Sheehan

Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan has said families urgently need an Executive up and running so that a plan to cut the costs of school uniforms for families can be progressed.

The West Belfast MLA said:

“Workers and families are already struggling with the rising cost of living and the price of fuel and electricity, paying out huge amounts for school uniforms will only add more pressure.

“The recent increase in the uniform grant is welcome, but more must be done to support families with rising uniform costs. We need a long-term solution.

“Sinn Féin has a plan to make school uniforms affordable and cut costs for families when back to school time comes around.

“To implement this plan, we need an Executive up and running now so that we can start to put money in people’s pockets and implement a plan to cut the costs of school uniforms. One party should not hold that important work to ransom.”