'British government should end reckless threats and work to find solutions’ - Finucane

Sinn Féin MP John Finucane has said the British government should end its reckless unilateral action and get back to the negotiating table with the EU.

The North Belfast MP said:

"The British government’s unilateral actions in undermining an international treaty and international law have inevitably led to the point where the European Commission has taken action in response.

“The Tories have continually worked to undermine the Protocol which is creating investment opportunities and jobs, while giving cover to the DUP to block an Executive being formed at a time when workers and families are struggling with the rising cost of living.

"Rather than engage with the European Commission, the British government has continued to pursue reckless actions that are not only against the best interests of people and businesses in the north, but opposed by the majority of people, businesses and MLAs in the Assembly.

"It is time for the British government to get back to the negotiating table and engage in good faith with the European Commission to provide certainty and stability, and ensure businesses here can continue to benefit from access to both the EU single market and British market."