'Commission on the Future of Ireland extends Invitation to All' - Kearney

Sinn Féin Chairperson Declan Kearney has said that the Party’s ‘Commission on the Future of Ireland’ will welcome all points of view regarding our shared future.

Declan Kearney said;

"The ‘Commission on the Future of Ireland’, which was officially launched by Mary Lou McDonald last week and which I will chair, is intended to widen democratic participation in the ongoing debate about the future and to serve as a model of grassroots consultation.

"The Commission extends an open invitation to all citizens and sections of society and the Irish diaspora to submit their views, concerns and aspirations. The views of those with alternative visions for the future are welcome.

"Our neighbours with a British identity, and the unionist, Protestant and loyalist members of our community are especially welcome to participate.

"The Commission will be an opportunity for citizens to have their say on the future of Ireland; our economy, our constitutional arrangements; political and democratic structures and governance; the role of the Irish government; the rights and equality agenda; the protection of minorities; future economic and public policy models and a future all-island public health service.

"We are asking people to 'save the date' for the Belfast People's Assembly, which is the Commission's inaugural public hearing, and will take place on Wednesday 12th October in the Waterfront Hall, beginning at 7pm.

"’The Commission on the Future of Ireland’ is an ambitious, 18-month consultation involving public and private engagements, and which will culminate in a written report.

"The submissions process will be announced later this week. It will enable the public to make online submissions directly to the Commission.

"We have a collective responsibility to help shape the new Ireland and ensure the best democratic foundations are laid for a new society of which we can all be proud. The Commission will provide an important forum to facilitate involvement in that process and actively encourage all citizens to have your say."