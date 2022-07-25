Seanad Public Consultation Committee on Ireland’s constitutional future ‘a very welcome step’ - Senator Niall Ó Donnghaile

Sinn Féin’s Seanad Leader, Senator Niall Ó Donnghaile, has welcomed news that the Seanad Public Consultation Committee will look at the constitutional future of the island.

Speaking this morning, Senator Ó Donnghaile said:

“That the Seanad Public Consultation Committee will undertake a series of hearings on the constitutional future of Ireland is a very welcome step and is a positive development at a time of growing conversations across all communities about how a new Ireland can come about.

“The appetite for change is clear and across society people are talking about the benefits of Irish unity and how constitutional change can create a better, fairer and more equal Ireland for us all to share.

“This consultation brings these important issues into the heart of the Oireachtas and creates a crucial platform for discussion of pertinent issues such as the economy, environment, education, social issues and healthcare. We are also encouraging the broadest possible input from communities, including our unionist neighbours.

“As a member of the Seanad’s Public Consultation Committee I am looking forward to our series of engagements on the issue of Ireland’s constitutional future.

“I would encourage any and all interested groups and individuals to make submissions to our work. This is a growing conversation and this is a crucial opportunity to make your voice heard about Ireland’s constitutional future.”