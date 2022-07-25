O’Neill expresses condolences at death of David Trimble

Sinn Féin Leas Uachtarán Michelle O’Neill has expressed her condolences following the death of former UUP leader and First Minister David Trimble.

Michelle O’Neill said:

"It is with genuine regret that I have learned of the passing of former First Minister, David Trimble.

"I wish to offer my sincere condolences to his wife Daphne, their four children and wider family circle who will feel his loss deeply.

“David Trimble’s very significant contribution to the peace process and his courage in helping achieve the Good Friday Agreement leaves a legacy a quarter century on which he and his family can be rightly proud of.”